App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sachin Bansal resigns from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank board

Ujjivan Small Finance said that Bansal has stepped down as an entity owned by him has made an application to RBI for a universal banking license.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sachin Bansal
Sachin Bansal
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sachin Bansal has resigned as an independent director of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, citing conflict of interest.

"He (Bansal) has confirmed that he is resigning from the bank's Board in the interest of propriety and corporate governance as an entity owned and controlled by him has made an application to the Reserve Bank of India for a universal banking license," Ujjivan Small Finance said in a statement to stock exchanges.

The Flipkart co-founder acquired a majority stake in microfinance company Chaitanya India Fin Credit in September 2019. Earlier in January 2020, Chaitanya Ind Fin applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a universal banking license.

Close

Below is the full text of Bansal's letter to the Ujjivan Small Finance Board, as cited in the statement to stock exchanges. 

related news

Dear Board Members,

I would like to resign as an Independent Director of the Bank with effect from January 27, 2020. Consequently, I shall also cease to be a member of various Board Committees of the Bank.

Given an entity owned and controlled by me has made an application to the RBI for a universal banking license, I felt it was — in the interest of propriety and corporate governance — only appropriate that I stepped down from this role.

I take this opportunity to place on record my appreciation for the support extended to me by the Board during my tenure. It has been a sincere pleasure to serve on the Board and I wish the management of the Bank every success.

Further, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, I hereby confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation as an Independent Director of the Bank other than those stated above.

Please take this letter on record and file necessary intimation with the regulatory authorities.

Yours faithfully,

Sachin Bansal

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #Companies #Sachin Bansal

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.