Sachin Bansal, Poonawallas to invest Rs 100cr in U Gro

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal and the Poonawallas will invest around Rs 100 crore in small businesses lending platform U Gro Capital.

The transaction will be undertaken through two separate securitisation and bond deals, reports The Economic Times.

The securitisation deal has already been done with Poonawalla Finance, which owns India’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, the report added.

"These transactions demonstrate our ability to securitise our book at an early stage of our development and establishes that besides conventional term–financing, we have the ability to raise resources from alternative channels as well," U Gro Executive Chairman Shachindra Nath told the paper.

He added that the funding will be used to fund business expansion.

A report by Business Line pegs the investment at Rs 75 crore, of which Bansal has invested Rs 50 crore and Poonawalla Finance Rs 25 crore.

The deal is not Bansal’s first investment in the NBFC space. In September, Bansal acquired microfinance company Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS) by investing Rs 739 crore.