    'Sachet subscription' for Rs 10 per movie on Netflix not very far: PayNearby MD

    "Internet data consumption for chatting, content and social media is alike in urban and rural areas. However, it is skewed in favour of the urban population for shopping, education, job searches, medicine and mobile banking, among others as compared to those living in rural and semi-urban areas, " said Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder MD & CEO, PayNearby.

    July 24, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

    Should a high subscription fee stop those living in rural India from enjoying Netflix shows? Not really! A "sachet subscription" for Rs 10 per movie can play all the trick, says fintech firm PayNearby.

    "Today there is availability of easy credit, easy insurance, easy content and many other services. As per BCG data, in urban and rural areas, people are mostly using data for chat and content on social media whereas for shopping they use it less in rural and more in urban areas. Imagine if I start selling one movie on Netflix at Rs 10 in cash, it is going to crash down their servers. So to cater to this mass segment which we call Bharat... we are in talks with Netflix already," Bajaj said.
