Sabyasachi Das appointed as CEO of L&T EduTech

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has appointed Sabyasachi Das as Chief Executive of L&T EduTech, the company's new business initiative into virtual learning and capability building space.

Das will lead the venture that will provide an industry-led, application-based, robust learning platform for students and aspiring professionals, strongly rooted in technology, which will straddle all engineering and key technology verticals, the company said in a statement.

''It is exciting to join such a big and reputed brand like L&T and to be given the reins to lead a new venture that aims to skill India's youth to enhance their employability,'' Das said.

''The L&T EduTech platform has been in the making for the last 18 months and with a rich repository of curated, rich, application-oriented content, we are now ready to take our offering to the market. With the kind of in-depth knowledge and wide experience that reside within L&T, our new business offers both students and professionals the opportunity to learn from the masters,'' he added.