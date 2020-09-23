SaaS platform Unicommerce sets foot in Singapore and Jakarta, aims at Southeast Asian markets

E-commerce focused Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce started operations in Singapore and Jakarta, the company said in a press note on September 23.

With these offices, Unicommerce will target e-tailers in multiple Southeast Asian countries and expand its footprint across the region. The firm is already operational in Vietnam and the Philippines.

The company aims to increase its international business and double its contribution to overall revenues by 2021.

Gurgaon-based Unicommerce is popular among e-commerce companies in India, and first expanded into the Middle East in 2018. In India, it currently processes over 20 percent of the overall e-commerce volumes and offers services like inventory management, warehouse management, automation and order management.

“We believe our deep understanding of simplifying e-commerce selling coupled with our operational and technological capabilities will be the game changer for us in the region…the region holds a lot of importance for us and will be key to our overall growth trajectory in the e-commerce segment,” said Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer, Unicommerce.