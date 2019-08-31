Saaho sets records, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer's earnings greater than 2.0, and right behind Mission Mangal

While Saaho was always expected to open quite well in the South, the kind of footfalls that it has generated on an all-India basis has been unprecedented for film from the Southern states.

In its Hindi version, the film has opened to Rs 24.40 crore. Though it was expected that the film would earn somewhere around the Rs 20 crore mark, it has done more than 20 percent better and that too on a non-holiday.

In the process, it has broken quite a few records. Prabhas now has two back-to-back films which set records for the best opening numbers when it comes to films coming from down South.

If we talk about the Hindi collections, his Baahubali - The Conclusion hit the roof when it collected Rs 41 crore on its opening day. Now the Hindi version of his Saaho comes next as the numbers are even bigger than another film from South, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, which had released last year and collected Rs 20.25 crore on its first day.

This isn't all, because if one compares the film's collections with that of the other biggies of 2019, Saaho's numbers are right up there at the top. Salman Khan's Bharat [Rs 42.3 crore] and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal [Rs 29.16 crore] boast of the top collections for this year, though they had released on Eid and Independence Day holidays respectively. The fact that Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has managed to come third best [Rs 24.40 crore], and that too after releasing on a non-holiday, is one remarkable feat indeed.

The film's collections are bigger than the K-brigade — Kalank, Kesari and Kabir Singh, which had collected Rs 21.60 crore, Rs 21.06 crore and Rs 20.21 crore respectively.

It would now be interesting to see how the weekend turns out to be for Saaho because if its earnings trajectory is similar to even 2.0 [Hindi] then there would be good moolah accumulated after the first four days [Monday being the partial holiday of Ganesh Chathurthi].

Though reports for the Sujeeth directed film aren't very encouraging, advance booking for the weekend would ensure that a hefty number is on the cards.