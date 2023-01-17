 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saab drops Adani as partner for its Gripen E fighter in India

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Aerospace and defence company Saab, said it has dropped its agreement with Adani Group to manufacture the Gripen E fighter in India, Business Standard reported on January 16. Mats Palmberg, CMD of Saab India told the paper they have “decided not to pursue the arrangement”.

Palmberg referred to the government allowing 74 percent FDI in the defence and aerospace sector, and noted that conditional to permission from the defence ministry Saab would now look to manufacture its fighters in a company where it owns 74 percent stake.

The agreement

Notably, the defence ministry is considering original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) responses on the issue. After this it is likely to draw up an acceptance of necessity and then issue a request for proposal.

The agreement announced in August 2017, stated that Adani would be Saab’s partner should the Swedish company be chosen to supply the Gripen E fighter in India.

The tender