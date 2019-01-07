App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

S&P affirms IDBI Bank rating; LIC capital infusion to accelerate write-offs

The rating agency has removed IDBI Bank's ratings from 'CreditWatch', where they were placed with negative implications on August 17, 2018.

S&P Global Ratings on January 7 affirmed its ratings on IDBI Bank, saying it expects the lender to meet the regulatory capital requirement and fast track bad loan write-offs following the fund infusion by LIC.

"We affirmed the ratings because we expect IDBI Bank to meet the regulatory capital requirement following a capital infusion by Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC)," S&P said in a statement.

IDBI Bank has announced that it received fresh capital amounting to Rs 14,500 crore from LIC on December 28, 2018. This is part payment for LIC's proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank.

The total infusion from the transaction is likely to be Rs 17,000-20,230 crore, greater than the bank's total capital of Rs 13,860 crore as of September 30, 2018.

"Such a large capital infusion supports our view of a very high likelihood of support for the bank from the government (and government-owned entities such as LIC). The infusion could enable IDBI Bank to accelerate write-offs and make sufficient provisions against stressed assets. However, we believe de-risking of the balance sheet and a substantial cleanup of the bank's large stressed assets may take at least a couple of years," S&P said.

S&P said, IDBI Bank has been by far the weakest bank in our pool of rated Indian banks, with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) a close second.

"IDBI Bank and IOB are the only two banks in our pool that have a very weak risk position, largely due to their substantial stressed assets and extremely high credit costs resulting in losses over the past few years," it said.

S&P said IDBI Bank's asset quality remains weak and reported gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio of 31.8 per cent as of September 30, 2018.

"We expect a gradual improvement in asset quality for the banking industry in India. The RBI has significantly tightened bad loan recognition norms over the past three years," S&P said.

It said the stable outlook on IDBI Bank reflects S&P's expectation that the capital infusion from LIC will help the bank meet its regulatory capital requirement on a sustained basis.

"At the same time, we expect the likelihood of support to the bank from the government of India to remain very high," S&P said.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:09 pm

