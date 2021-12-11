MARKET NEWS

English
S Krishnan appointed as additional director on Titan board, as TIDCO changes its nominee

His appointment has come in place of N Muruganandam, a nominee of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) — co-promoter of the Titan, with effect from December 10, 2021.

PTI
December 11, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
Representative image

Leading watch and jewellery maker Titan's board has approved the appointment of S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Tamil Nadu Government as an additional director.

"S Krishnan will hold office up to the date of the next Annual General Meeting wherein his appointment as a director, liable to retire by rotation, will be placed before the shareholders for their approval," it said.

Krishnan is a 1989 Batch IAS Officer, who has held many key positions in various departments in the Government of Tamil Nadu and Government of India.

On Muruganandam resignation, the company said: "The co-promoter of the company TIDCO has withdrawn the nomination of N Muruganandam. Hence, he has resigned from the board of the company," it said.

Titan was set up in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu state government. While the Tata Group owns a 25.02 per cent stake, the state government owns a 27.88 per cent stake in the company.

 
PTI
Tags: #Tamil Nadu government #Tata Group #Titan
first published: Dec 11, 2021 05:08 pm

