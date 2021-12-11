S Krishnan appointed as additional director on Titan board, as TIDCO changes its nominee

Representative image

Leading watch and jewellery maker Titan's board has approved the appointment of S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Tamil Nadu Government as an additional director.

His appointment has come in place of N Muruganandam, a nominee of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) — co-promoter of the Titan, with effect from December 10, 2021.

"S Krishnan will hold office up to the date of the next Annual General Meeting wherein his appointment as a director, liable to retire by rotation, will be placed before the shareholders for their approval," it said.

Krishnan is a 1989 Batch IAS Officer, who has held many key positions in various departments in the Government of Tamil Nadu and Government of India.

On Muruganandam resignation, the company said: "The co-promoter of the company TIDCO has withdrawn the nomination of N Muruganandam. Hence, he has resigned from the board of the company," it said.

Titan was set up in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu state government. While the Tata Group owns a 25.02 per cent stake, the state government owns a 27.88 per cent stake in the company.