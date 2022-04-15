S Jaishankar meets UN chief Antonio Guterres, discusses Ukraine situation

S Jaishankar (file pic)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a wide ranging discussion with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday evening following his visit to Washington.

A wide ranging discussion with UNSG @antonioguterres. Exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security. Implications for developing countries are serious, Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Spoke about latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. Appreciate his interest in working with India to effectively address important contemporary challenges, he said.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.





