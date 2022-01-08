MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

S D Polymer signs pact with Dubai-based Al Composites Materials FZE

According to internal sources of the company, S D Polymer is in talks to invest approximately around USD 50 million in the Middle East region.

PTI
January 08, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

S D Polymer FZE, subsidiary of S D Polymer, on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Dubai-based AI Composites Materials FZE for expanding polymer compounding facilities in the Middle East.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both the company will invest proportionally in the Middle East to expand the polymer compounding facility for developing, manufacturing and distributing polymer composite materials and advanced polymer compounds, S D Polymer FZE said in a statement.

According to internal sources of the company, S D Polymer is in talks to invest approximately around USD 50 million in the Middle East region. The actual amount, however, remained undisclosed. It's an amalgamation between SD Polymers Pvt Ltd and AI Components Fze operating under the name of SD Polymers Fze, the statement added.

"We are very pleased to welcome AI Composite Materials as an important strategic and long-term partner of S D Polymer Pvt Ltd. Once materialised, the cooperation under this agreement will not only help our company expand global production footprint and improve its development structure but assist the company to solidify its long-term position in its industry," company spokesperson Dhanish Goyal said.

SDPL and ACM primarily offer polypropylene compounds, ABS, long-chain nylon alloy, and other high-end engineering plastics and developed and completed product trials with a number of customers overseas from Spain, Italy, UAE, Malaysia and India, among others.
PTI
Tags: #Al Composites Materials FZE #business news #S D Polymer
first published: Jan 8, 2022 08:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.