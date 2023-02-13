RVNL stock down 3% as poor Dec quarter upsets investors

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) dropped about 3 percent on February 13 after poor results for the quarter ended December dampened investor sentiment.

At 10:36am, shares of the rail infrastructure provider were trading at Rs 70, down 2.2 percent, on the BSE.

The company’s revenue from operations declined to Rs 5,012.09 crore in the December quarter from Rs 5,049.24 crore in the corresponding period last year, whereas net profit increased to Rs 406 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 381.42 crore last year.

Operating margin shrank to 5.48 percent in the December quarter from 6.32 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News