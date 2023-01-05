RVNL bags project worth Rs 166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday said that it has bagged a project worth Rs 166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

The project is expected to be completed within 22 months.

"Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) - ISC Projects Private Limited JV' has received LOA (Letter of Acceptance)... for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track from Sarthana to Dream city in elevated and underground sections, including connecting lines to depot along with ballasted/ballastless/ embedded standard gauge track for corridor-1, Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1," the state-owned firm said in a BSE filing.

RVNL was incorporated as a public sector undertaking for the development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.