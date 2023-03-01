 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding emerges the lowest bidder to make 200 Vande Bharat trains

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

The consortium of state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Titagarh Wagons emerged as the second-lowest bidder

A Vande Bharat Express train (file image)

Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding has emerged as the lowest bidder for the tender for manufacturing 200 Vande Bharat trains.

Tranmashholding (TMH RVNL) had a bid of Rs 120 crore per Vande Bharat train, documents reviewed by Moneycontrol on March 1 show. The company is looking to manufacture all 200 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.

The consortium of state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Titagarh Wagons emerged as the second lowest bidder with a bid of Rs 139.8 crore per Vande Bharat train. The consortium will be given the opportunity to match the lowest bid in order to take home a part of the tender.

Other players in the fray included French railway major Alstom, the Medha-Stadler consortium between Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail and Hyderabad-based Media Servo Drives and Siemens along with BEML.

