Russian oil imports may get tougher as sanctions drive costs up

India may find it difficult to continue buying crude oil from Russia and may have to explore other sources, as Western sanctions on Moscow drive prices up, say analysts.

“Transporting Russian oil is becoming difficult because of the sanctions. Pricing and transport are the two main issues. Effective cost of imports from Russia would have gone up. If importing oil from Russia does not remain economical, you may have to look at other sources. India may now look for sourcing oil from other countries like Iraq,” said Deepak Hasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The G7 countries—which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU)—had imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on export of crude oil from Russia after the war between Moscow and Ukraine broke out.

According to the G7 decision, companies providing transportation services, such as shipping and insurance, can only handle Russian cargo if oil is purchased below or at the $ 60 price cap. The decision holds importance as the world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in the G7 countries.

“Import of crude oil from Russia depends on how easy or difficult it is for India to source oil from the country which in turn would be dependent on payment settlement issues and insurance issues. When crude is imported, then the vessels carrying oil need to be insured and those insurance are mostly European—which are refusing to insure them. The price of insurance is quite high, which could result in high prices of crude from Russia,” says Nitin Tiwari, Executive Vice President, Yes Securities.

In June, Indian imports of Russian crude oil fell for the first time on a month-on-month basis, energy cargo tracker Vortexa's data shows. Russia supplied 1.79 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to India in June compared to 1.96 million bpd in May. However, Russia remained the top supplier of crude to India in June.

Reports suggest that discounts from Russia have come down, which have in turn resulted in the cost of oil going above the price cap of $60 per barrel. A Reuters report quoting a senior government official said Indian imports of Russian crude might reduce on account of declining discounts and payment problems, forcing refiners to boost supplies from other sources.

Indian crude oil imports from traditional suppliers including Iraq and Saudi Arabia have declined in the recent months, but Russia has retained the position of the top supplier.

In June, India imported 7,34,000 bpd of crude from Saudi Arabia and 8,44,000 bpd from Iraq. The combined imports of crude from these two Middle-Eastern countries have increased in June compared to the previous month. In May, India imported 5,60,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia and 8,39,000 bpd from Iraq. Imports from Russia in June, however, exceeded the combined shipments of crude oil from Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Russia, which is one of the biggest producers of crude oil, plans to cut oil supply by an additional 500,000 bpd in August. The Eurasian country had earlier also announced production cut of 50,000 bpd for 2023.