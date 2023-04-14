 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest since April 2020: IEA

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

IEA highlighted that Russia’s estimated oil export revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion.

Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest since April 2020, said International Energy Agency (IEA) in a report.

According to the report, the rise in oil exports was driven by products that returned to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Total oil shipments by Russia rose by 0.6 million barrels per day (bpd) to 8.1 million bpd, with products climbing 450,000 bpd month-on-month to 3.1 million bpd, said IEA.

IEA highlighted that Russia’s estimated oil export revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion but were 43% lower than a year ago.