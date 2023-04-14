Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest since April 2020: IEA

Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest since April 2020, said International Energy Agency (IEA) in a report.

According to the report, the rise in oil exports was driven by products that returned to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Total oil shipments by Russia rose by 0.6 million barrels per day (bpd) to 8.1 million bpd, with products climbing 450,000 bpd month-on-month to 3.1 million bpd, said IEA.

IEA highlighted that Russia’s estimated oil export revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion but were 43% lower than a year ago.

World oil supply

IEA said world oil supply would reduce by 400,000 bpd by end-2023 on account of the cuts announced by Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

On April 2, OPEC+ announced a surprise supply cut of around 1.16 million bpd from May to the end of 2023. This supply cut is in addition to earlier production cut of 2 million bpd, announced by the oil cartel in October 2022.

“From March-December, gains of 1 mb/d from non-OPEC+ fail to offset a 1.4 mb/d decline from the producer bloc. For the year as a whole, global oil production growth slows to 1.2 mb/d versus 4.6 mb/d in 2022. Non-OPEC+, led by the US and Brazil, drives the 2023 expansion, rising 1.9 mb/d. OPEC+ is expected to drop by 760 kb/d,” said IEA in the report.

The supply cut risk “aggravating an expected oil supply deficit” in the second half of 2023 and boosted oil prices at a time of heightened economic uncertainty, added IEA.

For 2023, IEA said world oil demand will climb by 2 million bpd to a record 101.9 million bpd driven by the Chinese growth.

“Reflecting the widening disparity between regions, non-OECD countries, buoyed by a resurgent China, will account for 90% of growth. OECD demand, dragged down by weak industrial activity and warm weather, contracted by 390 kb/d y-o-y in 1Q23, its second consecutive quarter of decline. Jet/kerosene accounts for 57% of 2023 gains,” the report said.