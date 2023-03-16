 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian oil exports fall in February after EU embargo: IEA

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Oil exports by Russia fell by 500,000 barrels per day to 7.5 million bpd in February as the EU embargo kicked in on February 5.

On February 5, EU countries imposed price caps on Russian refined oil products to limit Moscow's funds for its invasion of Ukraine. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Russian oil exports fell in February on account of the European Union (EU) embargo imposed on the exports of refined oil products by Russia, said International Energy Agency.

According to a report by IEA, oil exports by Russia fell by 500,000 barrels per day to 7.5 million bpd in February as the EU embargo kicked in on February 5.

“Shipments to the EU fell by 800 kb/d to 600 kb/d, compared with more than 4 mb/d at the start of 2022. Sailings to China and India also fell, while cargoes without a destination surged by 600 kb/d to 800 kb/d. Export revenues plunged another $2.7 bn to $11.6 bn, down 42% on a year-ago,” the report stated.

On February 5, EU countries imposed price caps on Russian refined oil products to limit Moscow's funds for its invasion of Ukraine. EU imposed a price cap of $100 a barrel on premium Russian oil products such as diesel and $45 a barrel on discounted products such as fuel oil and naphtha.