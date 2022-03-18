English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine: Mayor

    Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area " but it's definitely not an airport."

    AFP
    March 18, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    Russian forces on Friday struck an area around Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said, as grey smoke streamed across the sky and ambulances and police vehicles raced to the scene.

    Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area "but it's definitely not an airport."

    A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across clear blue sky over Lviv's airport in western Ukraine at 7:30 am Friday, an AFP reporter saw.

    Armed checkpoints turned motorists back from roads leading to the airport, and a local  told AFP he had heard a blast earlier Friday.

    Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views.

    Close
    Located 70 kilometres (45 miles) from the border with Poland, it has largely escaped military strikes from Russian forces in the past.
    AFP
    Tags: #Lviv #Russia #smoke #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.