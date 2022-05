Representative Image (Image: AP)

Russian troops are moving into the city of Sivierodonetsk from the outskirts, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday.

"Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city,” Gaidai told national television.

(Waiting for more details)





