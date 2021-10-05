Russian film crew docks at ISS for first movie in orbit

This handout photo taken and released on October 5, 2021 by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows crew members, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C), actress Yulia Peresild (L) and film director Klim Shipenko, waving from a bus before their departure at the site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Russia on October 5, 2021 is set to launch an actress and a film director into space in a bid to best the United States to the first movie in orbit. (Image: AFP)

A Russian actress and director on Tuesday docked at the International Space Station (ISS) to start a 12-day mission to make the first movie in orbit ahead of the United States.

A Soyuz spacecraft carrying actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov docked at the ISS behind schedule at 1222 GMT after switching to manual control.