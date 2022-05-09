Russia was facing absolutely unacceptable threat in Ukraine: Putin at Victory Day parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 9 said that intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".

Speaking at the annual parade in Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Putin claimed that Moscow was facing an "absolutely unacceptable threat" in Kyiv.

He also said that Russian forces are defending the "motherland" in Ukraine, emphasising the importance of doing all possible to avoid the "horror of global war".

He vowed to assist the families of soldiers killed or injured in Ukraine's current operation.

"You are fighting for the future of your Motherland," he said, and added, "Every soldier and officer's death is painful for us. The government will do everything possible to assist these families."

Putin has repeatedly likened the war in Ukraine - which he casts as a battle against dangerous "Nazi"-inspired nationalists in Ukraine - to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded in 1941.

Also Read: 'Our real Victory Day': Ukrainians shun Soviet World War II anniversary

Moscow terms the invasion of Ukraine not as a war, but as a "special military operation". Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

As the fighting, now in its third month, raged on, leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations vowed on Sunday to deepen Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Kremlin-linked elites.

The G7 said it was committed to phasing out or banning Russian oil and denounced Putin's invasion of Ukraine.