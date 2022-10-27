Russia-Ukraine crisis may turn global energy landscape to green power: IEA

The energy crisis induced by the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to transform the global energy landscape for decades and can boost green energy transition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on October 27.

While the IEA’s World Energy Outlook acknowledges the economic disruption caused by curtailed supplies of Russian oil, natural gas and coal, it also sees it as an environment-friendly scenario in which no investment in new fossil fuel projects is needed.

"Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

"The energy world is shifting dramatically before our eyes. Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system," Birol said.