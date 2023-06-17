English
    Jun 17, 2023 / 08:36 am

    Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin confirms first nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

    Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has sent its first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to a report by The Hill.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin confirms first nuclear weapons moved to Belarus
      Putin has confirmed that Moscow's first batch of nuclear weapons has been moved to Belarus
    • June 17, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

      Air Force Academy Combined Graduation Parade LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu reviews parade 

      President Droupadi Murmu reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana

    • June 17, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

      CBI probe against BSNL officials LIVE: CBI conducts searches at 25 locations


      The CBI conducted searches in 25 locations in connection with an FIR registered against 21 BSNL officials, including a former general manager, officials said.

    • June 17, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

      News Alert


      3 killed, 7 injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Morena

    • June 17, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

      BJP's Tripura LIVE: JP Nadda to address mega rally in South Tripura today


      JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, arrived in Tripura on Friday night and will hold a public rally in Shantirbazar, South Tripura, on Saturday.

    • June 17, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Surya's arrest LIVE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai condemns arrest


      "The arrest of BJP state secretary SG Surya is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK...These arrests will not deter us & we will continue to be bearers of the uncomfortable truth," Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted

    • June 17, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

      Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Surya's arrest LIVE


      Police officials said that Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Surya was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police in Chennai last night. He was arrested in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan

    • June 17, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Delhi land transfer case LIVE: Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar summoned by Delhi Assembly


      Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly summons Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in connection with land transfer case

    • June 17, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE 


      Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has sent its first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to a report by The Hill.

