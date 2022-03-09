English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Europe development bank launches 2-billion-euro Ukraine package

    The fund, equivalent to $2.2 billion, will also "help in countries directly affected by inflows of Ukrainian refugees," after at least 2.2 million people fled Russia's invasion.

    AFP
    March 09, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST
    Smoke rises from a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 1. (Image: Reuters)

    Smoke rises from a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 1. (Image: Reuters)

    The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday announced a two-billion-euro "resilience" package to help citizens, companies and countries affected by the war in Ukraine, including those hosting refugees.

    Funding will be made rapidly available to support Ukrainian companies, and where possible, businesses will be helped to relocate so their work can continue, the EBRD said in a statement.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Fighter jets to Ukraine a step too far for NATO wary of war with Russia

    The fund, equivalent to $2.2 billion, will also "help in countries directly affected by inflows of Ukrainian refugees," after at least 2.2 million people fled Russia's invasion.

    The London-based EBRD was created in the wake of the collapse of Communism in eastern Europe "to build a new, post-Cold war era".

    Close

    Related stories

    "We are facing an unparallelled crisis, but throughout our history, we have been a bank that rises to the challenge," said EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso.

    Within Ukraine, the funds will be focused on debt forbearance, finance for fuel imports, emergency liquidity finance and emergency reform support.

    Neighbouring countries taking in refugees will be helped with emergency energy purchases to compensate for the loss of imports from Russia and its ally Belarus, money for "municipal services and livelihoods for displace persons" and liquidity for small- and medium-sized businesses.

    The bank said it "expects the crisis to have serious consequences for many of the economies where it works".

    Last week, the EBRD's board of directors voted in favour of taking action against Russia and Belarus over the invasion which, if approved by governors, will cut their access to EBRD finance and expertise.
    AFP
    Tags: #Europe development bank #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine package
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 10:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.