Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Europe development bank launches 2-billion-euro Ukraine package

Smoke rises from a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 1. (Image: Reuters)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday announced a two-billion-euro "resilience" package to help citizens, companies and countries affected by the war in Ukraine, including those hosting refugees.

Funding will be made rapidly available to support Ukrainian companies, and where possible, businesses will be helped to relocate so their work can continue, the EBRD said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Fighter jets to Ukraine a step too far for NATO wary of war with Russia

The fund, equivalent to $2.2 billion, will also "help in countries directly affected by inflows of Ukrainian refugees," after at least 2.2 million people fled Russia's invasion.

The London-based EBRD was created in the wake of the collapse of Communism in eastern Europe "to build a new, post-Cold war era".

"We are facing an unparallelled crisis, but throughout our history, we have been a bank that rises to the challenge," said EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso.

Within Ukraine, the funds will be focused on debt forbearance, finance for fuel imports, emergency liquidity finance and emergency reform support.

Neighbouring countries taking in refugees will be helped with emergency energy purchases to compensate for the loss of imports from Russia and its ally Belarus, money for "municipal services and livelihoods for displace persons" and liquidity for small- and medium-sized businesses.

The bank said it "expects the crisis to have serious consequences for many of the economies where it works".

Last week, the EBRD's board of directors voted in favour of taking action against Russia and Belarus over the invasion which, if approved by governors, will cut their access to EBRD finance and expertise.