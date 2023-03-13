 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Russia suggests renewing Black Sea grain deal for shorter term

Reuters
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Vershinin's statement came after talks with U.N. officials in Geneva.

Moscow is suggesting to renew a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports but only for a period of 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

Vershinin's statement came after talks with U.N. officials in Geneva.

The Black Sea grain initiative, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blockaded by Russia's invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.

The deal, which was extended for 120 days in November, is up for renewal on Saturday.