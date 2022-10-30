English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Russia scolds U.S. over grain deal remarks

    Britain has dismissed Russia's claims as false. U.S. President Joe Biden denounced Russia's move on the grain deal as "purely outrageous".

    Reuters
    October 30, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

    Russia's ambassador to Washington scolded the United States on Sunday for making what he said were false assertions about Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

    "Washington's reaction to the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Telegram. "We have not seen any signs of condemnation of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime."

    "All the indications that the British military specialists were involved in organizing the massive strike with the use of drones, are disregarded," Antonov said.

    Britain has dismissed Russia's claims as false. U.S. President Joe Biden denounced Russia's move on the grain deal as "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Anatoly Antonov #Russia #UK #USA
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 01:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.