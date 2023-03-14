Russia remains top supplier of crude oil to India for fifth straight month

From almost nothing until last year, Russia has become India’s largest source of crude oil. The Eurasian country has been the top supplier of crude oil to India for the last five consecutive months, from October 2022 to February 2023.

Since the beginning of 2023 — in both January and February — Russia supplied the most oil to India, surpassing traditional exporters, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

According to energy tracker Vortexa, Russia provided 1.26 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to India in January, and 1.62 million bpd last month. Indeed, in February, imports from Russia were higher than India’s combined imports from both Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Russia, whose share in India’s import basket was less than 1 percent until January 2022, had a 35 percent share in February 2023.

Discounted oil Since war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, India and China have been the largest buyers of Russian oil.

Global Surfaces IPO sees 68% subscription, retail portion booked 94% on Day 2 As the European Union (EU) and the US imposed a slew of sanctions on Moscow, the latter diverted its oil supply to Asian countries at a discounted price. Moneycontrol had reported in December that India is estimated to have saved over Rs 35,000 crore by importing cheap Russian crude since February 2022, when Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The price cap imposed by the Group of Seven Countries or G7 on Russian oil has had no significant impact on Russia as the country is already selling oil at lower price than the price cap. India continues to benefit from the discounted oil. Outlook Experts say that Russia is expected to remain India’s top supplier in the coming months as well, if Moscow continues to offer discounts. “Demand from China has increased (for crude oil) and therefore there are more buyers of Russian oil. This has led to a decline in the discounts offered by Russia. However, India is still enjoying discounts from Russia compared to other countries and therefore it should continue to remain the top supplier,” said Hitesh Jain, Lead Analyst, Yes Securities. Jain added that Iraq, which was the top supplier of crude oil to India earlier, is also making efforts to regain its share in India. Speaking to Moneycontrol in January, Probal Sen, energy analyst, ICICI Securities, said, “India will probably continue to import as much as it can from Russia because there are very few export destinations that Russia has with the price cap and other restrictions imposed on free trade of Russian oil in the market. Unless there is regulatory pressure, it is likely that India will continue to import as much as possible from Russia. I don’t think the mix will change much in the near term.” By regulatory pressure, Sen is referring to the West urging countries to stop buying oil from Russia.

Shubhangi Mathur