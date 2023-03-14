 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia remains top supplier of crude oil to India for fifth straight month

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Russia provided 1.26 million barrels per day of crude oil to India in January and 1.62 million bpd in February, becoming the largest exporter of oil to India. Its share in India’s import basket, which was less than 1 percent until January 2022, stood at 35 percent in February 2023.

Since war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, India and China have been the largest buyers of Russian oil

From almost nothing until last year, Russia has become India’s largest source of crude oil. The Eurasian country has been the top supplier of crude oil to India for the last five consecutive months, from October 2022 to February 2023.

Since the beginning of 2023 — in both January and February — Russia supplied the most oil to India, surpassing traditional exporters, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

According to energy tracker Vortexa, Russia provided 1.26 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to India in January, and 1.62 million bpd last month. Indeed, in February, imports from Russia were higher than India’s combined imports from both Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Russia, whose share in India’s import basket was less than 1 percent until January 2022, had a 35 percent share in February 2023.