Russia expected to remain top crude oil supplier to India in medium term: Experts

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

Russia was the top exporter of crude oil to the country in December, shipping 1.17 million barrels per day in the month.

Russia is expected to retain the position of top supplier of crude oil to India in the medium term, according to energy experts.

Energy tracker Vortexa said Russia was the top exporter of crude oil to the country in December, supplying 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) during the month, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Due to multiple sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union and the West, Moscow has been exporting its crude oil to countries including India and China at discounted rates.

According to the experts, this trend will continue as far as India is concerned unless it faces some regulatory pressure.

“India will probably continue to import as much as it can from Russia because there are very few export destinations that Russia has with the price cap and other restrictions imposed on free trade of Russian oil in the market. Unless there is regulatory pressure, it is likely that India would continue to import as much as possible from Russia. I don’t think the mix will change much in the near term,” said Probal Sen, energy analyst, ICICI Securities.

India has made it clear that it will give its own energy needs priority and continue to buy oil from Russia, despite the intensified geopolitical pressure against that country.