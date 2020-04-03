App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rusal, Glencore agree aluminium deal worth up to $16.3 billion

Swiss trader and metals producer Glencore has long been one of the main clients of Hong Kong-listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russia's Rusal has approved a new long-term aluminium supply contract with Glencore worth up to $16.3 billion, it said in a Hong-Kong regulatory statement on Friday.

Swiss trader and metals producer Glencore has long been one of the main clients of Hong Kong-listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China.

Glencore owns a stake in Rusal parent En+ Group.

Close

The new contract is for 2020-2024 and can be extended for 2025, Rusal said.

It said its board of directors in December approved the deal, which succeeds a previous contract which expired in late 2018. The contract requires approval from Rusal shareholders.

Rusal, which produced 3.8 million tonnes of aluminium in 2019, will supply 6.9 million tonnes of the metal to Glencore under the contract, including 344,760 tonnes in 2020 and around 1.6 million tonnes per year in 2021-2024.

"This agreement provides the company with significant volumes of primary aluminium sales at market price with a number of quantitative options," Rusal said in a separate comment.

Glencore declined to comment.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Glencore #Rusal #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.