Rural job scheme demand drops to 17-month low in September

Demand for work under the rural employment scheme dropped to the lowest level in 17 months in September, which experts said was due to the revival in economic activity as Covid-19 abates.

According to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act dashboard, 28.1 million people sought work under the scheme in September compared with 31.5 million in August. Demand for work came from 41 million people in July, 45.9 million in June, 36 million in May and 35.2 million in April.

The number of people seeking work under MGNREGA rose to a high during the national lockdown imposed in March last year – 33.6 million in April, 48.8 million in May and 59.8 million in June, compared with 17.7 million in March 2020.

MGNREGA is widely attributed to have provided employment opportunities to millions of workers who returned to their hometowns and villages after having lost jobs in the wake of Covid-19 in 2020.

“The drop in demand for work comes as there has been a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases and the unlocking by various states, which have revived overall economic activity. So a lot of workers have moved back to the cities,” said a senior research fellow from a New Delhi-based think tank who did not wish to be identified.

“Another reason could be that the cropping season is going on, so many people would have switched to agriculture instead of seeking work under MGNREGA.”

Rural households

The number of rural households that sought work under the scheme also hit a 17-month low of 22.7 million in September from 26.7 million households in August. In March last year, an estimated 12.1 million households demanded work, a figure that jumped to 42.6 million households after the imposition of the lockdown.

The unemployment rate in rural India cooled to 6.06 percent in September from 7.64 percent in August, according to private think tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

“As per CMIE as well, you are seeing improvement in the rural unemployment rate, which has fallen close to 6 percent now. So clearly, there has been some move away from government-sponsored schemes to other non-farm sectors within the rural segment,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

“It can be attributed to improvement in economic activity and the move towards the construction sector, which would have led to improvement in MGNREGA numbers.”

Rural unemployment touched a high of 10.55 percent in May when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

The number of farmers fell to 113.6 million in September from 116 million in August, CMIE said in a report on October 1.

“This fall could imply a combination of two factors. First, some salaried jobs which were lost earlier have been revived and some of the labour that migrated to the farms has come back to these salaried jobs. Second, economic activity is likely to have revived to absorb additional people in the form of daily wage labourers,” CMIE said in the report.

The rural job scheme guarantees at least 100 days of employment in a financial year to unskilled rural households at a pre-determined minimum wage rate. The government had allocated Rs 73,000 crore to MGNREGA for 2021-22, which is 34.52 percent lower than the revised estimate of Rs 1.1 lakh crore for 2020-21. The government had allocated Rs 61,500 crore in 2020-21.