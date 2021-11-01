MARKET NEWS

Rural growth engine slowed in September quarter, further downslide expected in the quarter ahead: Report

Packaged consumer goods makers such as Hindustan Unilever, Emami, and Marico have reported slower sales growth in rural areas during the last quarter in the aftermath of the second wave of Covid-19.

Devika Singh
November 01, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Robust rural demand served as the backbone of the economy during much of the pandemic so the slowdown is a worrisome trend for makers of so-called fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

A report by data, insights, and consulting company Kantar confirmed the trend. Rural areas, according to data released by the company, reported 1.5 percent growth in the September quarter compared to 4.5 percent growth in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, too, there has been a drop in sales growth in the hinterlands, the data showed. Rural India had reported 1.6 percent growth in the June quarter.

Even so, the report said, rural markets were still growing faster than urban areas. “Personal care and household care, despite having slowed down are still growing at a healthy rate, which is the main reason for the growth sustaining in rural till now,” it said.

The personal care category registered 6.2 percent growth in the quarter gone by, while household care posted 4.3 percent growth. The beverages segment, meanwhile, grew by 5.6 percent in the September quarter.

To be sure, the slowdown is a cause of concern.

“There is a high probability of the growth retreating further, and possibly entering the negative territory in rural for the next quarter as it will be measured against Q4 of 2020, which had seen highest-ever growth in recent quarters in rural areas at 6.6 percent. Also, the food category is underperforming, which is a sign of a slowdown,” said the report.

The food category contracted by 0.2 percent in the September quarter.

FMCG companies’ earnings in rural India take a hit

Several makers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) reported slower sales growth in rural parts of the country during the quarter ended September, but are hoping it is a minor blip and growth will accelerate in the months ahead.

Rural demand in the past few quarters has been resilient thanks to government initiatives such as higher spending on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, food subsidies, direct cash transfers to farmers and a “decent harvest,” said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest FMCG company.

“Now, as mobility improves and urban markets see a pickup, rural centres, though they are still growing, their growth rates have moderated,” he said.

Emami, the maker of brands such as BoroPlus antiseptic cream, Navratna hair oil, and Zandu balm, experienced a similar trend.

FMCG companies now have their fingers crossed and expect the rural growth story to resume after what they are hoping is a minor blip.

“Yes, in the last three-four weeks there has been a slowdown in the rural areas and this is across the board but we will have to wait and watch as we enter the winter season,” Emami management said in a post-earnings call with investors.

Top executives at Marico Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, too, are hopeful that rural growth will resume its trajectory.

Saugata Gupta, managing director, and chief executive officer of Marico, is circumspect.

“We would like to wait and watch for a few months before calling out any slowdown trends, if at all. We have had a normal monsoon and the government stimulus continues to benefit a large section of the population in the rural areas, which should help in the near to medium term,” Gupta said.
