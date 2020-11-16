PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupifi ties up with Fynd to help small enterprises get quick credit

Rupifi works with aggregators to enable quick credit for small businesses selling on these platforms.

Moneycontrol News

Fintech lending platform Rupifi has partnered with Reliance Industries-backed Fynd, an online-to-offline fashion aggregation platform, to enable small enterprises using the platform to get credit.

Rupifi has integrated its solution into the buyer journey on Uniket, a B2B fashion aggregation platform powered by Fynd with an aim to solve the problem for credit for small businesses in tier two and three locations.

Harsh Shah, co-founder of Fynd, pointed out that this partnership will enable these businesses to not only stay afloat but also grow operations for small businesses which have been directly affected by COVID-19.

“We can enable the smallest purchase of even Rs 500 on credit for the SMEs through the embedded approach. And the best part is that the entire onboarding is paperless, frictionless and completely digital,” said Anubhav Jain, cofounder, Rupifi. The company has a target to cater to the credit requirements of more than a million small businesses.

Rupifi works with merchant aggregators, e-commerce platforms and others to enable small sellers on these platforms to get quick credit, through alternate credit decisioning processes.
First Published on Nov 16, 2020 05:44 pm

