you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee weakens 9 paise against dollar in opening trade

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise against the US dollar to 65.03 against in opening trade today as the greenback firmed up ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet this week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A strong dollar and sustained foreign fund outflow weighed on the domestic unit amid rising current account deficit in the December quarter, a currency dealer said.

The current account deficit rose to 2 percent of the GDP at USD 13.5 billion in the December quarter, up from USD 8 billion or 1.4 percent in the year-ago period, on the back of higher trade deficit, RBI data showed.

On Friday, the rupee had ended 1 paisa lower at 64.94 against the US dollar.

Foreign investors withdrew a net Rs 150.46 crore from stocks on Friday, according to provisional data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex, after falling for four straight sessions, rebounded 99.79 points, or 0.30 percent, to 33,275.79 in opening trade today.

