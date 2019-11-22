App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee up 5 paise at 71.71 against US dollar

Forex traders said the domestic currency traded in a narrow range amid lack of cues on the domestic front.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee settled 5 paise higher at 71.71 against the US dollar on Friday, marking its second straight session of gains.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened stronger at 71.77 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 71.70 and a low of 71.87.

Close
The rupee finally settled at 71.71, up 5 paise over its previous close.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 05:26 pm

