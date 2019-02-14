Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee tumbles 36 paise to 71.16 per dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 70.90 and fell further to touch the day's low of 71.18.

Whatsapp

The rupee weakened by 36 paise Thursday to close at 71.16 per US dollar amid firming crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows. Heavy dollar demand from banks and importers and strengthening of the greenback against major currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 70.90 and fell further to touch the day's low of 71.18.

It finally ended at 71.16 per dollar, down by 36 paise against its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had ended 10 paise lower at 70.80.

PTI
PTI
.

"Higher crude prices and rising dollar index both are weighing on the rupee. The ICE Dollar Index has resumed its upward journey and has reached above 97, the highest level for the last two months," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 64.47 per barrel, higher by 1.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity benchmarks fell for the sixth straight session Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 157.89 points, or 0.44 per cent, down at 35,876.22. The broader NSE Nifty lost 47.60 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 10,746.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 250.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,225.24 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.9408 and for rupee/euro at 79.9966. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.2791 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.88.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.