App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 73.42 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.20 and 73.80.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading at a day low point as it is trading lower by 10 paise at 73.42 per dollar versus Friday's close 73.32.

It has opened at 73.30 per dollar in the early trade on Monday.

Rupee rose for the second successive week despite broad gains in the dollar against its major crosses and one of the primary factors that supported the currency was fall in global crude oil prices. Crude corrected by over 7% in the last couple of weeks on back of swelling US inventories and concern that trade wars were curbing economic activity, reported Motilal Oswal.

Latest CFTC data also showed that Money managers cut net long US crude futures and options positions by 37,080 contracts to 259,375 in the week to October 16.

To curb the volatility of the rupee RBI has been intervening consistently and that reflects from the FX reserves data. Last week’s, data showed FX reserves dropped by USD 5.14 billion, largest weekly drop since Nov’11. Reserves now stand at USD 394.46 billion suggesting that the central bank sold over USD 35 billion to curb the volatility of the currency. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to open quote in the range of 73.20 and 73.80, it added.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.