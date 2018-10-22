Rupee trades flat at 73.31 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.20 and 73.80.
The Indian rupee is trading flat at 73.31 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 73.32.
Rupee rose for the second successive week despite broad gains in the dollar against its major crosses and one of the primary factors that supported the currency was fall in global crude oil prices. Crude corrected by over 7% in the last couple of weeks on back of swelling US inventories and concern that trade wars were curbing economic activity, reported Motilal Oswal.
Latest CFTC data also showed that Money managers cut net long US crude futures and options positions by 37,080 contracts to 259,375 in the week to October 16.