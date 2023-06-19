Rupee trades flat against US dollar

Other Asian currencies were also trading lower against the dollar after the safe haven currency gained

Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on June 19 in a thinly-traded market. At 9:10 am, the local currency was trading at 81.94 a dollar, up only 0.01 percent from its previous close of 81.94.

Traders expect the currency to trade in the range of 81.80/$1 to 82.15/$1. As counterpart US banks will remain shut in observance of Juneteenth Day, lower liquidity and irregular volatility are expected, traders added.

"The Indian rupee is expected to take a breather after hitting a five-week high on June 16, tracking weakness in the dollar index to mid-May levels, the respite in Chinese Yuan, FPI’s investment in the domestic market for a fourth straight month, a bundle of FDI flows and signs of “Goldilocks” expansion of continued growth alongside falling inflation in the domestic market", said CR Forex in a note.

Other Asian currencies were also trading lower against the dollar after the safe haven gained amid expectations that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates.

The South Korean won was down 0.8 percent, Indonesian rupiah fell 0.36 percent, China Offshore declined 0.33 percent, Taiwan dollar lost 0.3 percent, Thai Baht 0.2 percent, Singapore dollar 0.1 percent - against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.36, up 0.11 percent from its previous close of 102.24.