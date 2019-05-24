App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee surges 49 paise against US dollar on Modi's landslide win

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets on May 24, buying shares worth 2,026.33 crore, according to exchange data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee May 24 rallied 49 paise to close at 69.53 against the US dollar in line with a massive surge in domestic equities following a decisive mandate for Narendra Modi's BJP in the general elections.

On weekly basis, the Indian currency gained 70 paise helped by a host of domestic and global factors like stable political outlook with NDA government's return, sustained fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and strengthening Asian currencies.

However, concerns over ongoing US-China trade tariff tussle continued to hurt forex market sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 69.75 against the previous close of 70.02. It traded in the range of 69.81 to 69.50 during the day. The Indian unit finally settled the day at 69.53, gaining 49 paise or 0.70 per cent.

related news

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets on May 24, buying shares worth 2,026.33 crore, according to exchange data.

"India's rupee led gains in Asian currencies as oil prices fell and equity markets surge. Sentiments have improved in domestic equity markets after continuity of the stable government. Firm equity markets would attract dollar inflow and rupee therefore would get support," V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities, said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won over 300 seats on its own out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections -- a first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

Riding a wave of optimism, the BSE Sensex shot up 623.33 points, or 1.61 per cent, to end at 39,434.72, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 187.05 points, or 1.60 per cent, to 11,844.10.

Bond prices advanced for a third day as a retreat in oil eases concern about inflation which will give central bank comfort to cut interest rate and infuse liquidity in economy, he said.

The benchmark 10-year government bonds yield dropped 0.15 per cent to 7.23 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent Futures rose 1.18 per cent to USD 68.56 a barrel on Friday.

The weaker oil prices help currencies of major net importers of the commodity, such as India and China.

According to forex market experts, key factors that will drive investor sentiment going ahead are movement of crude, developments on trade tariff front between the US and China and the next month's RBI policy meet.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your ...

Salman Khan would love to play the first Great Khan of the Mongol Empi ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev catch up before India begins i ...

Kangana Ranaut hogs on sweets like there's no tomorrow at Taher Shabbi ...

Anurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi about a troll threatening his daug ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Elections Results 2019: Urmila Matondkar files a complaint about 'disc ...

Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Roland Garros, Days After He Bashed the Tour ...

Odisha Govt to Bring Back Remains of State's First Woman Mountaineer W ...

DRDO Test Fires Guided Bomb From Sukhoi Combat Jet

Rupee Surges 49 Paise Against US Dollar on Narendra Modi's Landslide W ...

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Opens First Parliament Since 2014 ...

Investor Wealth Rises Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore as Markets Surge After BJP's ...

TMC Suspends MLA Subhrangshu Roy, Son of Turncoat Mukul Roy, for 6 Yea ...

Keeping It Cool in Summers: Top 10 Tips for Maintaining Your Car’s A ...

Real Madrid Say Pochettino is Lying that Spurs were Denied Permission ...

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

Narendra Modi's second term in office: From job creation, tax rates to ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to turn it to talkin ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.