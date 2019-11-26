App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee spurts 24 paise to 71.50 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened stronger at 71.67 a dollar. During the session, the rupee traded in the range of 71.49 and 71.68, before settling at 71.50 - showing a gain of 24 paise over its previous close.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee on November 26 appreciated by 24 paise to close at 71.50 against the US dollar, buoyed by persistent foreign fund inflows and hopes about US-China trade logjam breakthrough.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened stronger at 71.67 a dollar. During the session, the rupee traded in the range of 71.49 and 71.68, before settling at 71.50 - showing a gain of 24 paise over its previous close.

In a fillip to forex markets, foreign investors continued with their bullish outlook and bought equities worth Rs 960.90 crore, provisional data available with stocks exchanges on Monday said.

Close

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 98.31.

related news

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.05 per cent to USD 63.68 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.48 per cent on Monday.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.