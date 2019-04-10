App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee spurts 19 paise to 69.11 vs USD

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.26 and advanced to a high of 69.09. It finally settled at 69.11, showing a gain of 19 paise over its previous close.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rising for the second straight session, the rupee advanced 19 paise Wednesday to close at 69.11 against the US dollar on strong foreign fund inflows amid the greenback's weakness against key rivals overseas.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.26 and advanced to a high of 69.09. It finally settled at 69.11, showing a gain of 19 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had strengthened by 37 paise Tuesday to close at 69.30 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee. Moreover, IMF's bullish growth outlook for the Indian economy added strength to the local currency.

related news

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2019 and 7.5 per cent in 2020, supported by the continued recovery of investment and robust consumption, thus remaining the fastest growing major economy of the world.

"Rupee bulls are having upper hand over American dollar amid expectation of inflows through Vodafone-Idea right issue (USD 4 billion), Baring's investment in NIIT (USD 400 million) and Essar Steel acquisition (USD 7 billion)," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 70.92 per barrel, higher by 0.44 per cent.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.07 per cent to 96.93.

Foreign investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,429.92 crore Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Market benchmark BSE Sensex, however, lost 353.87 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 38,585.35, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 87.65 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 11,584.30.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.1482 and for rupee/euro at 77.9120. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.3799 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.21.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Kings XI aim top ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

The Lion King Trailer: Disney Returns to Savannah for Breathtaking Vis ...

News18 Wrap: EC Postpones PM Modi Biopic Release, SC Admits 'Stolen' R ...

Supreme Court's Decision on ‘Secret’ Rafale Documents ‘at Best P ...

Why These Outraged Millennials Will Not Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 20 ...

Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And ...

Why Dausa Remains the Only Rajasthan Seat Where BJP Hasn't Named Lok S ...

Art to be Mandatory Subject for All classes, Schools Advised to Offer ...

Manjhi vs Manjhi Battle in Gaya as Opposition Alliance Targets Mahadal ...

Mehbooba Asks People to Defy Highway Ban, Warns Centre of 'Palestine-l ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Eins ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.