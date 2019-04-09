App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak; rises 37 paise to 69.30 against dollar

Forex traders said the dollar's weakness against its key rivals overseas and heavy buying in domestic equities also supported the domestic currency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The rupee on April 9 strengthened by 37 paise to close at 69.30 against the US dollar in line with firming Asian currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows, halting its three-day losing streak.

Forex traders said the dollar's weakness against its key rivals overseas and heavy buying in domestic equities also supported the domestic currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened at 69.65. The local unit moved in a range of 69.73 to 69.21 before finally ending at 69.30, a rise of 37 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had declined by 44 paise to close at 69.67 against the US dollar Monday.

related news

"Rupee broke the three day losing streak in today's session amid foreign fund flows in equity market and stronger Asian currencies against the dollar," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Sharma further said "risk-on sentiment also jumped after ruling government released manifesto for general election in which they pledged to spend USD 1.44 trillion on infrastructure to boost economy and improve standard of living".

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 96.93.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading almost flat at USD 71.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,212.35 crore on a net basis Tuesday, the provisional exchange data showed.

The 30-share Sensex index settled 238.69 points, or 0.62 per cent, higher at 38,939.22 on Tuesday. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 67.45 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 11,671.95.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.5397 and for rupee/euro at 78.3124. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.9538 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.45.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #Business #India #Rupee #world

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: CSK lose Shane Watso ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why he wrote a nationalist song for ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Killing of Party MLA Cannot Deter BJP from Fighting Naxalism: Amit Sha ...

In Andhra, Elections Are All About Three Cs: Cash, Caste and Casting a ...

Japan Military's F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet Reported Missin ...

NIA Summons Former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Weapons Loot Case

EC Seeks Report on PM Modi's Balakot Strike Remarks Aimed At First-Tim ...

Polling to be Held as Per Schedule Despite Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh ...

IIT-Kanpur Set to Refer Dalit Scholar’s Thesis to External Technical ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Taking Away Bal Thackeray's Voting Rights

Algeria MPs Elect First New President in 20 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.