Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.26 against USD as China virus fears spooked investors

The rupee depreciated by 7 paise to close at 71.26 against the US dollar on Thursday as the spread of a deadly new virus from China spooked investors. However, softening crude prices and strong domestic equity market restricted the rupee's fall, forex dealer said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.21. During the day, it swung between a high of 71.16 and a low of 71.35.

The Indian currency finally settled at 71.26, registering a 7 paise decline over its previous close.