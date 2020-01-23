App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.26 against USD as China virus fears spooked investors

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.21. During the day, it swung between a high of 71.16 and a low of 71.35.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee depreciated by 7 paise to close at 71.26 against the US dollar on Thursday as the spread of a deadly new virus from China spooked investors. However, softening crude prices and strong domestic equity market restricted the rupee's fall, forex dealer said.

The Indian currency finally settled at 71.26, registering a 7 paise decline over its previous close.

The Indian currency finally settled at 71.26, registering a 7 paise decline over its previous close.

"USD/INR Pair traded in range of 71.20–71.30, as markets looks out for new triggers rupee keeps trading in range but with weak bias due to corona virus being spread in China, which can dampen investment infusion. Rupee can be range of 71.20-71.35 in coming sessions," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities said.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

