Rupee slide is a nightmare for computer peripheral industry

Moneycontrol News

The constant decline in the rate of Indian rupee against the US dollar is turning into a nightmare for traders of computer hardware and software.

As per a report in The Times of India, the computer hardware industry was already noticing a decline in their sales from past few months as more than 95 percent of parts, accessories and software are imported from foreign countries.

According to a few businessmen toners, printers, hard disks and other hardware items have seen a significant hike in their MRPs.

