App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles with marginal gain of 2 paise against USD amid recovery in greenback

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.40 and further went to touch the day's high of 69.34.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The rupee May 27 gave away its morning gains and closed with a marginal rise of 2 paise at 69.51 against the US dollar amid a recovery in the greenback against Asian currencies and foreign fund flows. Forex traders said the rise in the rupee was in line with uptrend in equities and foreign fund inflows. However, rising crude oil prices dampened the sentiment of traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.40 and further went to touch the day's high of 69.34.

The local currency, however, pared gains and finally settled at 69.51, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the domestic unit had closed at 69.53.

"Foreign funds back with a bang in domestic equity market with buying USD 555 million in last week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead NDA government got a second term with strong mandate. PM Modi's win assures policy continuity and stability, and economic reform will lead to fresh dollar inflows in domestic market," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

related news

The yield of benchmark 10-year government bonds fell to a 13-month low of 7.165 per cent after the Reserve Bank announced open market operations in June, Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, buying shares worth 2,026.33 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.72.

"Healthy FPIs flows and decisive general election results appear to have helped INR strengthen against US Dollar," Rajesh Cheruvu, the Chief Investment Officer, WGC Wealth said adding that domestic policy continuity and stability seems to have amplified the strength of domestic currency over its regional and emerging peers.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.70 per cent to trade at USD 69.17 per barrel.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.6096 and for rupee/euro at 77.9744. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.3021 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.55.
First Published on May 27, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and A ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India ...

Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan over his comments on ...

Madhuri Dixit reacts to Ajay Devgn father Veeru Devgan’s demise, wat ...

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D takes Panga with K ...

Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vi ...

In Pics, England vs Afghanistan Warm-up Match

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Made WB Home Secretary a Day After MCC Got Over

Japan to Buy 105 F-35 US Stealth Warplanes, Says Donald Trump

Telangana Sizzles, Ramagundam Hottest at 47.2 Degrees Celsius

Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Serena Williams Meets Royal Baby Archie

As Rahul Schools Gehlot for Keeping His Son Over Cong, Rumblings Surfa ...

Newly-appointed Sikkim Chief Minister P S Golay Announces Five-day Wor ...

German Court Orders Fines for 'Sharia Police' Group

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

In Varanasi speech, PM-elect Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India, ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Naresh Goyal 'escape' bid is thwarted, good; but how did he get on the ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.