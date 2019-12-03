Rupee settles flat at 71.66 against US dollar

Forex market also remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday, experts said.
The Indian rupee surrendered early gains to settle flat at 71.66 to the US dollar amid emergence of fresh worries over global trade war.
Forex market also remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday, experts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.66 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 71.52 and a low of 71.79.
The domestic unit finally settled at 71.66, unchanged from its previous closing price.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 05:33 pm