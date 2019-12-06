App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 9 paise up at 71.20 against US dollar

Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of India signalled to continue with accommodative stance, while easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic currency, forex traders said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 71.20 against the US dollar on December 6, a day after the RBI kept key policy rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of India signalled to continue with accommodative stance, while easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic currency, forex traders said.

However, heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on the domestic unit and restricted the gains, they added.

Close

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 71.30 and shuttled between a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.43. It finally finished at 71.20, lower by 9 paise.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.29 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The local unit registered a gain of 54 paise this week.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.