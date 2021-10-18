MARKET NEWS

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 75.35 against USD

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST

The rupee ended 9 paise lower at 75.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking stronger greenback against key rivals overseas and rising global crude oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a steady note and later traded in a narrow range of 75.24 to 75.38 against the American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 75.26 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Friday for Dussehra' holiday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.19 per cent at 94.12.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.11 per cent to USD 85.80 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex surged 459.59 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 61,765.59; while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 18,477.05.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data.
