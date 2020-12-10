PlusFinancial Times
Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:44 PM IST
The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66(provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking muted domestic equities and are bound in the American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.68 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.62 and a low of 73.77.

The local unit finally closed at 73.66 against the American currency, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by another 3 paise to mark its seven-week high of 73.57 against the US dollar.

Traders said the local unit was trading in a narrow range as are bound of the US dollar, Brexit deal impasse and RBI's presence in the market weighed on investor sentiments on one hand, while sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 percent down at 91.00.

 

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 143.62 points or 0.31 percent lower at 45,959.88, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 50.80 points or 0.38 percent to 13,478.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,564.23 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.78 percent to USD49.24 per barrel.
